Nick Yorke News: Playing time trending down
Yorke is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
On the bench for the fifth time in six games, Yorke appears to have ceded primary duties at third base to Nick Gonzales. Yorke's limited opportunities at the hot corner are likely to dwindle further upon the return of Jared Triolo (knee), who remains on the 10-day injured list but is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could be activated within the next week.
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