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Nick Yorke News: Providing offensive spark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Yorke went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Monday against the Tigers.

Yorke was recalled from the minors Sunday and has made consecutive starts at third base since. He's taken advantage of that opportunity, going 4-for-8 with six RBI in the two contests. Nevertheless, Yorke is likely to settle into a utility role now that Oneil Cruz has been activated from the injured list.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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