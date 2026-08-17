Nick Yorke News: Providing offensive spark
Yorke went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Monday against the Tigers.
Yorke was recalled from the minors Sunday and has made consecutive starts at third base since. He's taken advantage of that opportunity, going 4-for-8 with six RBI in the two contests. Nevertheless, Yorke is likely to settle into a utility role now that Oneil Cruz has been activated from the injured list.
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