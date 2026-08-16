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Nick Yorke News: Recalled, starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 9:13am

The Pirates recalled Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat seventh in the Pirates' series finale versus the Red Sox.

Per Jason Mackey of MLB.com, Yorke missed nearly two months of action at Triple-A while recovering from a fractured right middle finger, but the 24-year-old returned to the Indianapolis lineup earlier this week and went 6-for-16 with three home runs and a double in four games. He'll now get the call back to the big leagues for the first time since mid-May, with Pittsburgh optioning Jack Brannigan to Triple-A to make space for Yorke on the 26-man active roster.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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