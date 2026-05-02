Nick Yorke News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Yorke to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

The 24-year-old will be pushed off the active roster as a result of Jared Triolo's (knee) return from the injured list. Yorke has slashed .221/.308/.309 in the majors this season while adding a home run, six RBI and six runs scored through 78 plate appearances. His defensive versatility will make it easier for him to return to the majors later this year if Pittsburgh's depth is tested.