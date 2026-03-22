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Nick Yorke News: Set for utility role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Yorke has earned a roster spot with the Pirates to begin the 2026 season, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Yorke had a contact-heavy approach at the plate this spring, as he struck out only four times across 49 plate appearances. However, he also had only two extra-base hits and a .370 slugging percentage. Yorke's primary value to the Pirates will be his versatility, as he played across the infield and both corner outfield spots this spring. He should operate primarily as a bench bat.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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