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Nick Yorke News: Sitting down Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Yorke isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Yorke will get a day off Tuesday after going 0-for-9 with three strikeouts over his last two games. Nick Gonzales will pick up a start at third base as a result and bat sixth.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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