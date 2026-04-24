Nicky Lopez News: Contract selected

The Cubs selected Lopez's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs acquired Lopez in a trade with Colorado on Thursday, and they'll now bring him up to provide depth to their infield unit. The 31-year-old appeared in 14 games for Chicago last season but logged just one hit in 18 at-bats. Porter Hodge (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.