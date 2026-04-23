Nicky Lopez News: Dealt to Cubs
The Rockies traded Lopez to the Cubs on Thursday in exchange for cash.
Lopez has been at Triple-A Albuquerque all season and has taken advantage of the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League to slash .333/.387/.519 with eight RBI and 11 runs scored through 62 plate appearances. He wasn't on Colorado's 40-man roster, so he won't take up a roster spot upon moving to Chicago, but he's an option to return to the majors as an infield depth piece at some point.
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