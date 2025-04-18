Fantasy Baseball
Nicky Lopez headshot

Nicky Lopez News: DFA'd by Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 3:21pm

The Angels designated Lopez for assignment Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lopez signed a major-league contract with the Angels in late March, but he's appeared in just six games for the Halos while going 0-for-6 at the plate. If he goes unclaimed off waivers or isn't traded, Lopez will have the option of remaining in the organization in Triple-A or exploring other opportunities by entering free agency. Zach Neto (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Nicky Lopez
Los Angeles Angels
