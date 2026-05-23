Nicky Lopez News: Dropped from 40-man
The Cubs designated Lopez for assignment Saturday.
Lopez has appeared in just four games for the Cubs and gone 0-for-5 since joining the active roster April 24. He'll now be jettisoned from the big club to make room for Kevin Alcantara, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.
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