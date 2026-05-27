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Nicky Lopez News: Finds work with Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 1:46pm

Lopez signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Lopez elected free agency earlier this week after being waived by the Cubs and quickly reached an agreement with the Rockies on a minor-league deal, but he never finalized the contract with Colorado before the big-league opportunity with Texas became available. Though he'll enter the lineup right away for the Rangers as their starting second baseman and No. 9 hitter in Wednesday's game against the Astros, he's unlikely to see consistent at-bats with Texas. Instead, Lopez is expected to provide most of his value as a late-inning defensive replacement who's capable of covering three infield positions.

Nicky Lopez
Texas Rangers
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