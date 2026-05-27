Nicky Lopez News: Inks MiLB deal with Rockies
The Rockies signed Lopez to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Lopez had been outrighted off the Cubs' 40-man roster earlier this week, but he elected free agency instead and has now landed a new deal with Colorado. He began the season at Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization before being traded to the Cubs in late April. The veteran infielder will provide an experienced, steady depth glove at Albuquerque.
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