Nicky Lopez News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Rockies reassigned Lopez to minor-league camp Sunday.

Lopez had been vying for a utility spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster but won't break camp with the big club after posting a .695 OPS across 48 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Unless the Rockies grant him his release to pursue opportunities elsewhere, the 31-year-old infielder is expected to open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.