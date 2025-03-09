Nicky Lopez News: Moving on from Chicago

Lopez is expected to be granted his release and pursue opportunities elsewhere after the Cubs informed him Saturday that he won't be part of the team's 28-man roster for its season-opening series in Japan versus the Dodgers on March 18 and 19, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Lopez signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Feb. 2 and had been competing for a utility infielder job with the big club during spring training. Even though second baseman Nico Hoerner (forearm) won't be available for the two-game series in Tokyo, Lopez wasn't able to beat out Rule 5 pick Gage Workman or Vidal Brujan for a bench role. Lopez shouldn't have much trouble catching on with another organization on a minor-league deal.