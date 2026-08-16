Nicky Lopez News: Out of lineup vs. lefty
Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The left-handed hitter will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series against another southpaw in Jacob Lopez. Justin Foscue will fill in for Lopez at the keystone and bat fifth.
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