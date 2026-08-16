Nicky Lopez headshot

Nicky Lopez News: Out of lineup vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:13pm

Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The left-handed hitter will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series against another southpaw in Jacob Lopez. Justin Foscue will fill in for Lopez at the keystone and bat fifth.

Nicky Lopez
Texas Rangers
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