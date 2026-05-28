Nicky Lopez News: Second straight start
Lopez will start at second base and bat ninth in Thursday's contest versus the Astros.
Lopez was signed to a major-league contract Wednesday and has now made two straight starts at second base (both against righties). The 31-year-old has slashed only .227/.298/.280 in more than 1,200 plate appearances at the major-league level since 2022, but he's got a steady glove and the Rangers are opting for defense over offense at the keystone.
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