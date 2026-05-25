Nicky Lopez News: Sent outright to Triple-A
Lopez was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Lopez lost his spot on the 40-man roster Saturday, and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll report to Triple-A Iowa. He's batting .333 with one home run, eight RBI, two stolen bases and 11 runs scored in 15 appearances so far this season at Triple-A.
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