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Nicky Lopez News: Sent outright to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Lopez was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Lopez lost his spot on the 40-man roster Saturday, and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll report to Triple-A Iowa. He's batting .333 with one home run, eight RBI, two stolen bases and 11 runs scored in 15 appearances so far this season at Triple-A.

Nicky Lopez
Chicago Cubs
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