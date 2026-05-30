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Nicky Lopez News: Starts third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 8:00am

Lopez started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Royals.

The left-handed hitting Lopez, who started a third consecutive game at second base since signing with the Rangers, connected for his first hit in a Texas uniform. All three of the starts have come against right-handers, indicating he may be involved in a platoon at the keystone with Justin Foscue.

Nicky Lopez
Texas Rangers
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