Nicky Lopez News: Starts third straight game
Lopez started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Royals.
The left-handed hitting Lopez, who started a third consecutive game at second base since signing with the Rangers, connected for his first hit in a Texas uniform. All three of the starts have come against right-handers, indicating he may be involved in a platoon at the keystone with Justin Foscue.
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