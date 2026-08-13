Nicky Lopez News: Swipes bag Thursday

Lopez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 7-0 loss to the Angels.

Lopez entered the contest just 1-for-12 over his last six games. The steal was his first since July 2 versus the Tigers, and he hasn't been particularly active since that date with just two stolen-base attempts. On the year, the infielder is batting .268 with a .621 OPS, one home run, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, three doubles, one triple and five steals over 211 plate appearances.