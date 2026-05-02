Nico Hoerner Injury: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Hoerner (neck) is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Hoerner left Friday's game against Arizona due to neck tightness, and the injury will keep the veteran second baseman on the bench for Saturday's matinee. Matt Shaw will start at the keystone and bat eighth against right-hander Ryne Nelson.
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