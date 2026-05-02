Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner Injury: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Hoerner (neck) is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Hoerner left Friday's game against Arizona due to neck tightness, and the injury will keep the veteran second baseman on the bench for Saturday's matinee. Matt Shaw will start at the keystone and bat eighth against right-hander Ryne Nelson.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
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