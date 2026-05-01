Nico Hoerner Injury: Dealing with neck issue
Hoerner was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks due to left sided neck tightness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The 28-year-old doubled and scored during the opening frame but was replaced by a pinch hitter during the second inning. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but the Cubs could offer some more information after Friday's contest. Hoerner should be considered day-to-day for now.
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