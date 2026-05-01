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Nico Hoerner Injury: Dealing with neck issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Hoerner was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks due to left sided neck tightness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 28-year-old doubled and scored during the opening frame but was replaced by a pinch hitter during the second inning. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but the Cubs could offer some more information after Friday's contest. Hoerner should be considered day-to-day for now.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
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