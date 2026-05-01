Nico Hoerner Injury: Exits game with neck injury
Hoerner was removed from Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks in the second inning with left-sided neck tightness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Hoerner doubled and scored in the bottom of the first inning but was then pinch-hit for when his spot in the lineup came up again in the bottom of the second. It sounds like a day-to-day type injury, but the Cubs should have more on Hoerner's status after the contest.
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