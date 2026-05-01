Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner Injury: Exits game with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 12:02pm

Hoerner was removed from Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks in the second inning with left-sided neck tightness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Hoerner doubled and scored in the bottom of the first inning but was then pinch-hit for when his spot in the lineup came up again in the bottom of the second. It sounds like a day-to-day type injury, but the Cubs should have more on Hoerner's status after the contest.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago