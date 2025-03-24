Fantasy Baseball
Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner Injury: In line for domestic opener?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 8:53am

Hoerner (forearm) is expected to be activated for Chicago's domestic Opening Day on Thursday in Arizona, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

After missing most of the spring training slate as well as the Cubs' two-game set in Tokyo earlier this month, this is a positive development for Hoerner, who figures to start at second base most days when healthy, though he can also give Dansby Swanson an occasional break at shortstop. The infielder is likely to bat near the bottom of Chicago's lineup, unless he supplants Ian Happ as the leadoff hitter. Hoerner's key fantasy asset is his speed, as he recorded a total of 74 stolen bases over the past two seasons, and he should run plenty no matter where he is in the order.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
