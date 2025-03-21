Fantasy Baseball
Nico Hoerner Injury: Making spring debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 10:52am

Hoener (forearm) is starting at second base and batting second in Friday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

The 27-year-old missed the Cubs' season-opening series versus the Dodgers in Tokyo this week while continuing to rehab from October flexor tendon surgery, but he still appears to have a chance of being available for the domestic opener in Arizona on Thursday. However, with the resumption of Chicago's schedule less than a week away, the organization may want to give Hoerner a bit more time to rack up game reps. Regardless, the second baseman's spring debut is a major step toward full clearance, and it doesn't appear Hoerner will miss much more of the regular season.

