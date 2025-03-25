Nico Hoerner News: Appears ready for Opening Day

Hoerner (forearm) will start at second base and bat sixth in Tuesday's exhibition game against Atlanta.

Hoerner will close out the spring having started at the keystone in three of the Cubs' final five games. He has just one hit in six at-bats through his first two starts, but assuming that he's been able to get some additional swings in against live pitching between batting practice and minor-league games, Hoerner looks like he'll be ready to handle an everyday role when the Cubs play their first domestic series of the season later this week in Arizona. While he was still completing his recovery from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent in October, Hoerner wasn't available last week for the Cubs' two-game season-opening series in Tokyo versus the Dodgers, resulting in Jon Berti picking up a pair of starts at second base.