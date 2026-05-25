Nico Hoerner News: Day off Monday
Hoerner is not in Monday's lineup against the Pirates.
Hoerner is hitting .179 with two steals in his last 10 games. Recent call-up Pedro Ramirez gets the nod at the keystone, batting sixth.
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