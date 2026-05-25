Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Day off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Hoerner is not in Monday's lineup against the Pirates.

Hoerner is hitting .179 with two steals in his last 10 games. Recent call-up Pedro Ramirez gets the nod at the keystone, batting sixth.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago