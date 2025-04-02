Nico Hoerner News: Effective on bases Wednesday

Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Athletics. He also stole two bases.

Hoerner maximized his time on the basepaths, as he stole both second and third base and also scored twice. The infielder has three steals in his last two games, so he appears to be fully up to speed after missing Chicago's opening two-game series in Tokyo earlier this month as he recovered from October flexor tendon surgery. Hoerner posted a career-best 43 stolen bases in 2023, and he could threaten that number this year if he stays healthy.