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Nico Hoerner News: Goes deep again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-4 win over the Mets.

Not known as a power hitter, Hoerner has now gone deep in consecutive games, and he has three home runs this season already. The speedy infielder's career high in long balls is 10, and he only had seven of them last year, so the power surge is a bit unexpected. Hoerner is also currently third in the National League with a .342 batting average, making it an outstanding start overall for the 28-year-old.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
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