Nico Hoerner News: Goes deep again Friday
Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-4 win over the Mets.
Not known as a power hitter, Hoerner has now gone deep in consecutive games, and he has three home runs this season already. The speedy infielder's career high in long balls is 10, and he only had seven of them last year, so the power surge is a bit unexpected. Hoerner is also currently third in the National League with a .342 batting average, making it an outstanding start overall for the 28-year-old.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 134 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More