Nico Hoerner News: Hits leadoff home run Wednesday
Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rays.
Hoerner has been hot to start the season, and for the second straight day, the Cubs rewarded the speedy infielder by batting him leadoff. It was also the second straight game that he batted first despite facing a righty starter, bumping Michael Busch down in the order. Hoerner responded Wednesday with a leadoff home run, which was his first long ball of the year. As long as Hoerner stays locked in at the plate, he figures to stick as Chicago's leadoff hitter against both righties and lefties for the foreseeable future.
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