Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Hits leadoff home run Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

Hoerner has been hot to start the season, and for the second straight day, the Cubs rewarded the speedy infielder by batting him leadoff. It was also the second straight game that he batted first despite facing a righty starter, bumping Michael Busch down in the order. Hoerner responded Wednesday with a leadoff home run, which was his first long ball of the year. As long as Hoerner stays locked in at the plate, he figures to stick as Chicago's leadoff hitter against both righties and lefties for the foreseeable future.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago