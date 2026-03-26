Nico Hoerner News: Inks six-year extension

Hoerner and the Cubs agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The financial details of Hoerner's new contract remain unknown, but his extension further solidifies the Cubs' commitment to their current core after the club signed Pete Crow-Armstrong to a six-year deal Monday. Since becoming a regular starter for the Cubs in 2022, Hoerner has established himself as one of the premier second basemen in baseball while slashing .284/.339/.389 and averaging roughly 58 RBI, 83 runs scored and 31 stolen bases per season.