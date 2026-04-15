Nico Hoerner News: Keeps rolling Wednesday

Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a home run, an additional run scored, a stolen base and five RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Phillies.

Hoerner's scorching-hot start to the season continued, as he delivered his third three-hit effort through 18 games and launched his second home run. The infielder is also a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen bases, and he's batting a robust .324 with a .917 OPS. At this rate, Hoerner appears primed to make his first All-Star Game appearance in a few months, and he seems locked in as Chicago's preferred leadoff hitter against both righties and lefties.