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Nico Hoerner News: Keeps running wild Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hoerner went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Angels. He also stole a base.

The runs and RBI are certainly icing on the cake, but Hoerner is once again making his biggest impact from a fantasy perspective on the bases. The speedy infielder has stolen a base in three straight games and has yet to get caught this season. Hoerner had 103 steals over the last three years, reaching the 30-steal plateau twice in that span and falling just short with 29 in 2025. It looks like he'll once again push toward that mark in 2026 if he stays healthy.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
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