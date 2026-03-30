Nico Hoerner News: Keeps running wild Monday

Hoerner went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Angels. He also stole a base.

The runs and RBI are certainly icing on the cake, but Hoerner is once again making his biggest impact from a fantasy perspective on the bases. The speedy infielder has stolen a base in three straight games and has yet to get caught this season. Hoerner had 103 steals over the last three years, reaching the 30-steal plateau twice in that span and falling just short with 29 in 2025. It looks like he'll once again push toward that mark in 2026 if he stays healthy.