Nico Hoerner News: Logs four hits in win
Hoerner went 4-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the White Sox.
Hoerner came through in the clutch, delivering a game-tying RBI single in the ninth frame to send the contest to an extra inning. The second baseman has totaled four hits in a game three times since the All-Star break, slashing .371/.393/.491 with three homers, 20 RBI, 15 runs and six stolen bases over the past 29 tilts. Overall, Hoerner is hitting .265/.325/.365 with seven homers, 58 RBI, 52 runs and 20 stolen bases across 123 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries MountYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More