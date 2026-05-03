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Nico Hoerner News: Making return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hoerner (neck) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Hoerner was removed from Friday's 6-5 win after experiencing tightness on the left side of his neck and then remained on the bench for all of Saturday's 2-0 victory, but he feels well enough to give it a go in the series finale. The 28-year-old opened the season as the Cubs' No. 5 hitter but has climbed into the leadoff spot after producing a .374 on-base percentage through his first 32 games of the campaign.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
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