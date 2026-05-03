Nico Hoerner News: Making return to lineup
Hoerner (neck) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Hoerner was removed from Friday's 6-5 win after experiencing tightness on the left side of his neck and then remained on the bench for all of Saturday's 2-0 victory, but he feels well enough to give it a go in the series finale. The 28-year-old opened the season as the Cubs' No. 5 hitter but has climbed into the leadoff spot after producing a .374 on-base percentage through his first 32 games of the campaign.
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