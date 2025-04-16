Nico Hoerner News: Plays hero in 10th inning

Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres.

The 27-year-old infielder provided the decisive blow, leading off the 10th inning with a triple off Yuki Matsui that brought home phantom runner Dansby Swanson. Hoerner has racked up seven hits over the last four games, boosting his slash line on the season to .328/.371/.391 with six steals, eight runs and 11 RBI in 16 contests.