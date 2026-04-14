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Nico Hoerner News: Powers offense Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hoerner went 2-for-6 with a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.

Hoerner has been off to a hot start with a .303/.397/.455 slash line through 17 games. The Cubs have responded by moving the speedy infielder up to the leadoff spot, and it looks like a move that could stick for a while based on his sustained good play. Hoerner has also contributed five steals in five attempts, and his ability on the bases is what largely drives his fantasy value.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
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