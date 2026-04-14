Nico Hoerner News: Powers offense Tuesday
Hoerner went 2-for-6 with a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.
Hoerner has been off to a hot start with a .303/.397/.455 slash line through 17 games. The Cubs have responded by moving the speedy infielder up to the leadoff spot, and it looks like a move that could stick for a while based on his sustained good play. Hoerner has also contributed five steals in five attempts, and his ability on the bases is what largely drives his fantasy value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 13Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More