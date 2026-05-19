Nico Hoerner News: Reaches three times in loss
Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.
Hoerner tallied his first multi-hit effort since May 10, and in seven games since then, he had gone just 4-for-28 before Tuesday's encouraging performance. It's been a struggle all month for the speedy infielder, who ended April batting .291 but is now down to .264. Hoerner still offers plenty of run-scoring potential atop Chicago's lineup along with the ability to swipe a base, and he's too good of a hitter to stay down for long.
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