Nico Hoerner News: Reaches three times, steals base

Hoerner went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Hoerner has hits in three straight games and six of his last seven as he seems to be rounding back into form after a bit of a slump. The infielder is at his best when he's simply getting on first base due to his speed. Hoerner now has 12 stolen bases this year in 13 attempts, and he has 115 steals since the start of the 2023 season.