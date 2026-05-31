Nico Hoerner News: Records two hits, stolen base

Hoerner went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Cardinals.

After a strong start to the season, it's mostly been a slog lately for Hoerner. He's batting just .206 in 27 games this month with four stolen bases. In 31 games before May, the infielder batted .291 with seven steals. Hoerner's MLB track record suggests his batting average will begin to climb again, and his ability to rack up stolen bases quickly continues to drive his fantasy value.