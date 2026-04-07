Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Steals another base Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 7:03pm

Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Hoerner has gotten off to a nice start with a .297/.438/.432 slash line through 11 games. The infielder also has already swiped five bases without getting caught. Despite facing a righty starter in Mason Englert on Tuesday, Hoerner batted leadoff, with Michael Busch slotting in second. Busch has gotten off to a slow start, so the Cubs may elect to keep Hoerner atop the order against both righties and lefties while he's performing so well.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago