Nico Hoerner News: Swipes another base Saturday

Hoerner went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Padres. He also stole a base.

Hoerner is still looking for his first extra-base hit of the season, though he's made an impact from a fantasy perspective due to his .313 batting average and four stolen bases in only eight games. Clearly, the Cubs trust the infielder to run frequently, and if Hoerner keeps getting on base at a good clip, he figures to rack up more steals in a hurry.