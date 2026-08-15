Nico Hoerner News: Swipes bag No. 20
Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.
While it wasn't a particularly impressive line in the box score, the steal was Hoerner's 20th of the season, marking the fifth straight campaign in which he's reached that plateau. The Gold Glove second baseman has also hit safely in five straight games, and over 26 contests since the All-Star break he's erupted for a .365/.385/.500 slash line with three homers, six stolen bases, 14 runs and 18 RBI.
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