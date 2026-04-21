Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Tees off again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies.

Hoerner continued his surprising power surge, as he now has four home runs this season through 23 contests, including three in his last six games. The 28-year-old had only seven long balls in each of the last two seasons, and he came into this year with just 36 career long balls across seven MLB campaigns. Hoerner is known mostly for his speed, but his power has been a pleasant bonus, and he's batting a scintillating .326 in the early going. The infielder's strong start has locked him into the leadoff spot for the Cubs, and he's delivering tremendous fantasy value.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nico Hoerner See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago