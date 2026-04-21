Nico Hoerner News: Tees off again Tuesday

Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies.

Hoerner continued his surprising power surge, as he now has four home runs this season through 23 contests, including three in his last six games. The 28-year-old had only seven long balls in each of the last two seasons, and he came into this year with just 36 career long balls across seven MLB campaigns. Hoerner is known mostly for his speed, but his power has been a pleasant bonus, and he's batting a scintillating .326 in the early going. The infielder's strong start has locked him into the leadoff spot for the Cubs, and he's delivering tremendous fantasy value.