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Nico Hoerner News: Two more hits in win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a double and run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

The Cubs' leadoff man, Hoerner singled and scored in the fifth inning before hitting his seventh double of the season in the seventh. It was Hoerner's fourth multi-hit game of April, and he's now slashing .316/.420/.491 with one home run, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, five stolen bases and a 9:6 BB:K across 69 plate appearances.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
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