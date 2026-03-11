Niko Kavadas News: Removed from big-league camp
The Angels reassigned Kavadas to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Kavadas logged 129 plate appearances with the Angels over the past two seasons, but after losing his spot on the 40-man roster back in September, he never appeared likely to break camp as a member of the Opening Day squad. The 27-year-old first baseman/designated hitter should settle into an everyday role at Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season.
