Noah Cameron Injury: Scratched from scheduled start
Cameron won't start Tuesday's game against the Guardians due to lower back tightness.
Cameron was in line to toe the rubber for his seventh start of the 2026 campaign Tuesday, but he'll miss his start after experiencing back tightness. Stephen Kolek will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start in Cameron's place. It's unclear at this time when Cameron will pitch next, as the club may elect to skip his turn in the rotation, depending on the severity of the injury.
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