Noah Cameron Injury: Should avoid IL

Cameron (back) said he could have pitched through the back tightness that resulted in him being scratched from his scheduled start against the Guardians on Tuesday, with manager Matt Quatraro adding that the left-hander should be ready to rejoin the rotation after missing just one start, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Stephen Kolek is picking up a spot start Tuesday for Kansas City in Cameron's absence. Assuming the 26-year-old southpaw bounces back as expected, he should re-enter the Royals' starting rotation this weekend versus Detroit.