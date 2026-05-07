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Noah Cameron Injury: Slated for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Cameron (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday to determine his readiness to start Sunday against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cameron had to be scratched from his scheduled start against the Guardians on Tuesday due to back tightness. The move was considered precautionary, and as long as the lefty gets through Thursday's mound work without a setback, he should miss just the one turn in the rotation. Cameron has posted a 5.40 ERA and 28:11 K:BB over 31.2 frames in his first six starts this season.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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