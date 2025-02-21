Fantasy Baseball
Noah Cameron News: Contending for rotation spot?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 6:02pm

Cameron could be a candidate to make the Royals' Opening Day rotation with a strong spring, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cameron entered camp as a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, primarily due to the amount of talent the Royals already have in their big-league rotation. However, with Alec Marsh (shoulder) and Kyle Wright (shoulder/hamstring) both dealing with injuries, the competition for the fifth spot in Kansas City's starting unit has thinned out, opening the door for Cameron. The 25-year-old southpaw only reached Triple-A in July of last season, but he turned in a 2.32 ERA and 1.02 WHIP alongside a 62:11 K:BB in 54.1 innings over nine starts at Omaha -- good enough land a spot on Kansas City's 40-man roster this winter. He showed no signs of slowing down during his spring training debut, throwing two scoreless innings against the Rangers on Friday.

