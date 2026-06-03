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Noah Cameron News: Dazzles over 7 IP in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Cameron didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing one run on one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts across seven innings.

It was arguably Cameron's best start of the season and perhaps his career, as he matched his career high in innings pitched. His only blemish was a solo homer allowed to Spencer Steer in the fifth inning. Cameron retired all other 21 batters he faced, and it still wasn't enough to get the win after the Kansas City bullpen gave up one run each in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings in the extra-inning loss. Cameron has three quality starts in his last four outings and owns a 4.22 ERA and 56:17 K:BB across 59.2 innings this season. His 3.38 FIP suggests he's been a bit unlucky, and the left-hander's strikeout rate is up while his walk rate is down compared to his 2025 rookie campaign.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
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